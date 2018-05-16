Xi meets Ban, PM of Trinidad and Tobago

President Xi Jinping meets Ban Ki-moon, chairman of the board of directors of the Boao Forum for Asia and former United Nations secretary-general, at the Great Hall the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (Feng Yongbin/China Daily)

President Xi Jinping vowed on Tuesday to implement the opening-up measures he announced at this year's Boao Forum for Asia as a way to bring more opportunities for the development of Asia and the world.

Xi made the remark while meeting with Ban Ki-moon, chairman of the board of directors of the Boao Forum for Asia and former United Nations secretary-general, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

China will not close its door but open it wider and wider, Xi said, adding that the country will safeguard the multilateral trade system and help build an open world economy.

Xi said that uncertain factors are increasing around the world, with numerous new challenges, and the only way to face these challenges is through multilateral coordination.

The mission of the Boao Forum for Asia is to promote Asian economic integration and achieve win-win results, Xi said.

The Boao Forum is expected to keep up with the times, focus on Asia and emerging economies, and provide new solutions to the problems of development and improvement of economic governance, Xi added.

Ban expressed gratitude for China's support of the forum, saying that it should send out a clear signal of support for globalization and free trade.

On Tuesday, Xi also met with visiting Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago at the Great Hall of the People. Rowley is making a six-day official visit to China that began on Monday.

Noting that China is deepening its overall reform and boosting its progress in opening-up, Xi said that China would like to pursue common development with other countries.

China is dedicated to making joint efforts with all sides to build a community of shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Calling Trinidad and Tobago a major country in the Caribbean region, Xi said it is an important partner that shares positions on many issues with China.

China would like to enhance its Belt and Road Initiative cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago and help the country develop its economy and society, Xi said.

The two countries should enhance communication on major global issues, including climate change, and jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries, Xi said.

The prime minister's visit will inject new impetus into the development of China-Trinidad and Tobago relations, Xi said.

"Despite our two countries being separated by tens of thousands of mountains and waters, the friendship between us has a long history and will last long," Xi said.

Xi said that he appreciated the efforts that Rowley has made to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries and to promote bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Noting that it is his first visit to China, Rowley said it has been "a very special one".

Xi's successful visit to Trinidad and Tobago in 2013 laid the basis for the development of relations, Rowley said.

Rowley spoke highly of the achievements that China has made in past years, saying that Trinidad and Tobago would like to enhance cooperation with China to fulfill the dream of development.

Trinidad and Tobago would like to take part in the Belt and Road Initiative and expand trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges with China, he said.

On Monday, China and Trinidad and Tobago signed a number of documents within the framework of Belt and Road Initiative on technical cooperation and cooperation in medical and health services and human resources.