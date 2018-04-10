LINE

Xi outlines Chinese nation's missions in new era

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday outlined missions the Chinese people need to undertake in the new era.[Special coverage]

"Each age and generation have their own challenges and missions. China has come a long way, but it has to overcome new challenges on its way ahead," Xi said in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

According to Xi, the nation's missions in the new era are as follows:

-- Continue to improve itself through reform;

-- Take bold steps in innovation to boost development;

-- Continue to increase openness and expand cooperation;

-- Work together with the rest of the world and make greater contribution to humanity.

　　

