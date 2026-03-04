Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran depart via Turkmenistan for China

(ECNS) -- The first group of 25 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to Turkmenistan boarded a flight back to China early Wednesday morning, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The evacuees entered Turkmenistan through the Sarakhs border point on Tuesday afternoon local time and then left by bus arranged by the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, Xinhua said.

They arrived at Ashgabat International Airport on Tuesday night, where a working team from the Chinese embassy helped them go through check-in procedures. Zhong Hua, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, visited the evacuees at the airport.

(By Zhang Dongfang)