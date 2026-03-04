Deeper opening-up promised for steady growth

Liu Jieyi (second from right), spokesman for the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, takes questions from reporters on Tuesday at a news conference in Beijing. ZOU HONG / CHINA DAILY

China will deepen high-level opening-up and accelerate the development of free trade zones to stabilize economic growth amid rising global uncertainties, a spokesman for the annual session of the country's top political advisory body said on Tuesday.

At a news conference, Liu Jieyi, spokesman for the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China's economy had shown "remarkable resilience and vitality" over the past year despite a complex external environment.

China's gross domestic product surpassed 140 trillion yuan ($20.4 trillion) last year, marking a new milestone, with its growth rate remaining one of the highest among major economies, Liu said. He noted that deepening integration of technology and industry had fueled a surge of innovation, with new quality productive forces gaining momentum.

During the just concluded nine-day Spring Festival holiday, the longest on record, domestic tourism spending climbed to 803.4 billion yuan, up 126.4 billion yuan compared with the same period last year, underscoring the vitality of China's vast consumer market, Liu added.

While acknowledging certain deep-seated issues and emerging challenges in the economy, he said the country's solid foundation, multifaceted advantages, robust resilience and immense potential remain intact with strong fundamentals.

Against that backdrop, Liu highlighted the Hainan Free Trade Port as a key platform for advancing trade and investment liberalization.

The Hainan FTP island-wide special customs operations launched late last year represent a landmark step in expanding high-standard opening-up and promoting an open world economy, he said.

The special customs operations have significantly enhanced trade facilitation and strengthened links with international markets, said Liu. During the Spring Festival holiday, offshore duty-free sales in Hainan province rose 30.8 percent year-on-year, while the number of visa-free foreign arrivals represented a year-on-year increase of 75.6 percent, reflecting smoother cross-border flows of goods and people, he added.

Liu described these developments as part of the country's broader push for institutional opening-up, covering rules, regulations, management and standards.

"China has always adhered to opening-up as a fundamental national policy. The door will not close; it will only open wider," he said.

Liu said that over the past year, the CPPCC has conducted research on building a higher-standard open economic system, improving services for outbound investment and advancing projects such as the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, with the aim of improving the quality and efficiency of foreign trade and facilitating the "dual circulation" strategy.

China will remain committed to expanding high-level opening-up, promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and injecting greater certainty and positive energy into global development, Liu said, adding that the country stands ready to share development opportunities and work with other nations for a better future.