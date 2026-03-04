Britain sending helicopters, warship to Cyprus: PM

The UK is sending helicopters and a warship to Cyprus, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

"The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there. We're continuing our defensive operations and I've just spoken with the president of Cyprus to let him know that we are sending helicopters with counter drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to the region," he said in a post on social media X.

The British air base at Akrotiri on the southern coast of Cyprus was hit by a drone early Monday.