Jordan reopens airspace to civilian flights -- civil aviation authority

Jordan has reopened its airspace to all civilian flights after a security review, according to a statement by the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) on Tuesday.

CARC Chief Commissioner Dhaifallah Alfarajat said in a statement the decision lifted the partial closure in effect since Monday evening, allowing all arrivals, departures and overflights.

The move followed a coordinated risk assessment and meets the highest international aviation safety standards, Alfarajat said, adding that the commission places the safety of passengers and flight crews at the forefront of its priorities.

Technical teams will continue monitoring the region and implement necessary precautions to maintain safe air operations, he added.

On Monday, CARC announced a partial and temporary nightly closure of Jordan's airspace to all incoming, outgoing and transit flights.

The development comes as the United States and Israel on Saturday launched a large-scale joint attack on Iran. Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes, targeting sites in Israel and U.S. military bases in Gulf countries and Jordan.