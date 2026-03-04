Tehran's Mehrabad airport targeted by strikes

Iran's Mehrabad airport was targeted by strikes on Tuesday as the United States and Israel kept bombing the Islamic Republic for a fourth day, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
Protests held across the U.S. against American, Israeli attacks on Iran2026-03-04
Iran's IRGC official says will burn any ship trying to pass through Strait of Hormuz2026-03-03