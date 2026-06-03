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France sees hottest spring on record

2026-06-03 09:30:54CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

France experienced its hottest spring in 2026 since climate records began in 1900, with temperatures significantly above seasonal norms and rainfall well below average, according to a report released on Tuesday by the French national weather service Meteo-France.

During the spring season, from March to May, the average temperature reached 13.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above the seasonal norm, making it the hottest spring on record.

The record surpassed previous highs in 2011, when temperatures were 1.5 degrees above normal, and in 2020, they were 1.3 degrees above normal, according to the report.

May 2026 was the second warmest May on record, behind only May 2022, the report said.

The season was also among the 10 driest springs recorded since 1959, with precipitation 30% below normal, largely due to exceptionally dry conditions in April, the report added.

 

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