Sino-Russia energy cooperation forges strategic resilience for a new era

Amid continued volatility in global energy markets, China and Russia are accelerating the structural deepening of their energy partnership – anchored by stable fossil-fuel supply chains while simultaneously breaking ground in next-generation clean-energy corridors.

Energy cooperation roadmap sets the course

Since early 2025, bilateral energy coordination has solidified, with crude oil trade volumes structurally elevated to 30 million tonnes annually, further cementing China's position as Russia's largest crude export market.

LNG and pipeline cooperation continue to expand

In February 2026, Russia formally ratified additional cooperation arrangements related to the Yamal LNG project, further strengthening long-term coordination in Arctic LNG development.

Pipeline cooperation also remains central to the relationship. The Power of Siberia 1 pipeline reached full operational capacity in 2025, delivering 38 billion cubic meters of gas annually, while both sides agreed to further expand capacity along existing routes.

According to Interfax, "the key task in strengthening China's energy security is to diversify energy supply routes," noted Alexander Sinenko, the Kremlin's liaison to Russia's lower house of parliament.

Hydrogen cooperation emerges as a new frontier

One of the most closely watched developments came in April 2026, when Chinese and Russian companies signed cooperation memorandums related to a proposed cross-border hydrogen freight corridor.

This marks the first-ever cross-border hydrogen transport corridor between the two nations. The project localized hydrogen production hubs and a networked chain of refueling stations along major highway arteries connecting the two countries' border regions.

The company, Rostec, emphasized that hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks, characterized by zero emissions, extended range, rapid refueling cycles and superior cold-start performance are uniquely suited to the harsh climate and long-haul freight demands of the Russian Far East.

The project reflects potentially complementary industrial priorities on both sides of the border. Russia offers abundant natural gas resources that could support blue hydrogen production alongside rising cross-border freight demand, while China contributes manufacturing scale, electrolyzer production capacity, fuel-cell technology, and hydrogen refueling infrastructure expertise.

According to China's official reported, China has built the complete hydrogen industry chain. By end of 2025, China operated 574 hydrogen refueling stations with a combined daily refueling capacity exceeding 360 tonnes and cumulative sales of fuel-cell vehicles approached 40,000 units.

Momentum toward structural energy accord

With an increasingly mature network of cross-border energy infrastructure, the Power of Siberia 1 achieved full capacity operation in 2025, delivering 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year – enough to serve approximately 130 million households.

In September 2025, Gazprom and CNPC agreed to expand Power of Siberia 1's annual capacity from 38 bcm to 44 bcm, while the Far East route's capacity increased from 10 bcm to 12 bcm.

Beyond hydrocarbons and hydrogen, bilateral cooperation is also extending into advanced nuclear energy and low-carbon technologies.

China and Russia continue to advance the Tianwan and Xudabao nuclear power projects, while discussions reportedly include potential cooperation on fast-neutron reactors, closed fuel-cycle technologies and fusion-related research.