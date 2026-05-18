Giant panda dies from infection at south China safari park, another stable after treatment

(ECNS) - A giant panda at a safari park in southern China's Guangdong Province has passed away after a lung chlamydia infection triggered heart failure, while another panda receiving treatment remains in stable condition, the park said on Saturday.

Chimelong Safari Park said their two giant pandas Tingzai and Jiahe had recently shown symptoms including loss of appetite, drowsiness, coughing and fever.

After the death, the park said it had launched emergency treatment efforts together with the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, as well as experts from several Chinese universities and medical institutions.

According to the statement, Jiahe's condition suddenly worsened earlier this month after a pulmonary chlamydia infection led to heart failure, and the panda sadly passed away later that day.

Tingzai's condition has stabilized following treatment, the park announced.

Authorities and panda specialists have since conducted health checks on all pandas and caretakers at the facility, while environmental testing found nothing unusual so far, according to the statement.

The panda exhibition area at the park has been temporarily closed for further health inspections.

(By Zhang Jiahao)