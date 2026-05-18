China's fixed-asset investment down 1.6 pct in first 4 months

China's fixed-asset investment dropped 1.6 percent year on year in the first four months of 2026, official data showed on Monday.

The investment totaled 14.13 trillion yuan (about 2.06 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

Breakdown data showed infrastructure investment grew 4.3 percent year on year, while manufacturing investment increased 1.2 percent over the same period of last year, according to the NBS.

Excluding the property sector, the country's fixed-asset investment rose 1.3 percent in the first four months. Meanwhile, investment in property development slumped 13.7 percent year on year.