Over 1,000 Japanese citizens rally in Tokyo, urge gov't apology over Chinese embassy intrusion

More than 1,000 Japanese citizens gathered again in Shinjuku, one of Tokyo's busiest districts, on Sunday evening to protest a series of dangerous policy moves since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office. They also demanded the government properly handle the incident in which a Japanese Self-Defense Forces officer forcibly entered the Chinese embassy in Japan and issue an immediate apology to China.

Many of the demonstrators were young people. Holding placards reading "Defend the Constitution" and "Takaichi Resign," they chanted slogans including "Takaichi, apologize" and "Koizumi, apologize," calling on the prime minister and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to take responsibility for the incident.

Several protesters told reporters they were shocked by the news of the embassy intrusion and found it hard to imagine such an event occurring in Japan today. They said the incident had severely damaged Japan's international image and warned that, without prompt and responsible handling, it could deepen distrust among neighboring countries and strain Japan-China relations.

On March 24, Kodai Murata, a 23-year-old second lieutenant in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, allegedly scaled a wall and broke into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo while carrying a knife.

The Japanese government has so far only described the incident as "regrettable," without offering an apology or announcing specific accountability measures, drawing widespread criticism within Japan.