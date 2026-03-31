Criticism of Trump's leadership drives nationwide 'No Kings' protests

(ECNS) -- Widespread criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership and policies has fueled nationwide "No Kings" protests, with demonstrators and public figures accusing the administration of overreaching executive power, harsh immigration enforcement, risky foreign policy, and economic measures that have added to financial strain, according to media reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership and policies have fueled nationwide "No Kings" protests. (Photo: Chen Mengtong/ China News Service)

More than 3,300 rallies were held across all 50 states and in "thousands of U.S. cities" across the U.S., with organizers claiming turnout reached into the millions. The demonstrations targeted a range of Trump's policies, including immigration actions and the war in Iran.

A central focus of the criticism has been Trump's governing style. Protesters described what they see as "authoritarian tendencies and unbridled corruption", Reuters reported. The Washington Post said demonstrations were driven by concerns about the erosion of democratic norms.

Immigration policy has emerged as one of the most immediate "flashpoints." Reuters reported that critics condemned what they called aggressive immigration actions, including outrage over the fatal shootings of two American citizens, Renée Good and Alex Pretti, by immigration officers in January. These incidents have intensified scrutiny of enforcement practices and their human cost.

Trump's foreign policy, particularly U.S. military involvement related to Iran, has drawn further criticism. The Associated Press reported that demonstrators opposed the ongoing war in Iran, reflecting concerns over the risks of escalation and broader instability.

Trump's economic policy has also come under attack. Critics have linked administration policies to economic instability and surging costs driven by tariffs, arguing that trade and geopolitical decisions are putting greater pressure on household finances.

Beyond specific policies, critics have also raised concerns about civil liberties and institutional norms. The Washington Post cited fears of a rollback of rights, while Reuters highlighted growing unease over freedoms under the Trump administration.

Political figures and public voices have echoed these concerns. Senator Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz both spoke at protest events criticizing Trump's policies, according to Reuters.

Actor Robert De Niro said, "We can't just all sit back and watch … we have to act and we have to act now." American singer Bruce Springsteen performed a song at a rally inspired by the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in January. "King Trump's private army from the DHS, guns belted to their coats, came to Minneapolis to enforce the law — so their story goes," he sang.

Organizers described the demonstrations as "powerful, historic, and joyful," while one participant told the AP that "This is our fight."

Taken together, U.S. media coverage suggests that criticism of Trump is not limited to a single issue. Instead, it spans leadership style, immigration, war, economic policy, and democratic governance, helping drive a broad-based protest movement whose long-term political impact remains uncertain.

(By Zhang Jiahao)