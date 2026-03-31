Kuomintang chairperson invited to visit mainland

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, have invited Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, to visit the Chinese mainland from April 7 to 12, a senior official said on Monday.

Song Tao, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, said that Cheng has expressed her willingness to visit the mainland on multiple occasions since taking office. To promote the peaceful development of relations between the CPC and the KMT, as well as cross-Strait relations, Song said he was authorized to announce that Cheng is welcome to lead a KMT delegation to visit Jiangsu province, Shanghai and Beijing.

Song said that the mainland will stay in communication with the KMT regarding Cheng's visit and make proper arrangements.

Cheng later expressed her thanks and accepted the invitation through the office of the KMT chairperson.

Cheng expressed the hope that both parties will work together to advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, enhance exchanges and cooperation, contribute to peace in the Taiwan Strait, and improve the well-being of people on both sides, the office said in a statement.

Analysts said that the visit comes at a time of heightened tensions, but reflects a strong demand on both sides of the Strait for more dialogue and less disruption.

Xu Xiaoquan, a researcher at the Institute of Taiwan Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the invitation sends a clear message that the mainland remains committed, with the utmost sincerity and best efforts, to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the prospect of peaceful reunification.

The mainland is ready to continue working for the well-being and interests of Taiwan compatriots through exchanges, cooperation and dialogue, he said.

Xu added that Jiangsu, Shanghai and Beijing are among the mainland's most dynamic regions and home to many businesses and residents from Taiwan.

"The visit will help showcase the fruits of peaceful cross-Strait development and the achievements of economic cooperation," Xu said.

"That can boost confidence among businesses from Taiwan and produce a demonstration effect on the island."

Zhong Houtao, a professor at the University of International Relations, noted that Cheng was part of then KMT chairperson Lien Chan's delegation in 2005 and personally witnessed the meeting between former leaders of the CPC and the KMT and the easing of tensions that followed.

"She has firsthand experience of the importance of peaceful cross-Strait development," Zhong said.

"Her visit this time can be seen, in a sense, as continuing along the same path the KMT took in promoting peace across the Strait."

The visit will send a clear warning to both "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and external actors seeking to play the "Taiwan card" to contain China's development, he said.

Zheng Jian, a professor of Taiwan studies at Xiamen University, said that the visit responds to growing concerns in Taiwan over rising tensions.

"The mainland has taken note of calls within Taiwan society to ease tensions and restore exchanges," Zheng said. "Inviting the KMT is meant to support and strengthen forces working for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations."

Zheng said history has offered an important point of reference. In 2005, then KMT chairman Lien and People First Party chairman James Soong visited the mainland during another period of tension, and those visits helped ease strains and protect the interests of people on both sides.

"In that sense, this visit has strong practical relevance today and historical precedence," he said, adding that the wider international community, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, does not want conflict in the Taiwan Strait.