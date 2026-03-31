Xi urges mobilizing whole society in tree-planting efforts

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for mobilizing the whole society to actively participate in afforestation, stressing that a sound ecological environment is shared by all and requires the joint efforts of all.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, plants a tree during a voluntary tree-planting activity at Baishan Town in Changping District of Beijing, capital of China, March 30, 2026. Xi and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, took part in a voluntary tree-planting activity in Changping District of Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when taking part in a voluntary tree-planting activity in Beijing.

Xi and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, arrived at the tree-planting site in Changping District of Beijing in the morning. Xi waved to the crowd to extend his greetings before picking up a shovel to join the activity. He planted saplings of multiple types of trees.

While planting the trees, he asked the children at the site about their studies and daily lives, their participation in labor and sports, and their involvement in tree-planting activities. He stressed the importance of setting great goals at a young age, fostering a love of learning, work and nature, and striving to become pillars of society.

Xi also talked with officials and members of the public on site. He said that China has seen sustained increases in both forest area and stock volume, as well as continuous reduction in desertified and sandy land areas. This has made it the country with the largest and fastest increase in greening in the world.

Xi hailed the Ecological and Environmental Code adopted in March, noting that it further strengthens the legal foundation for building a Beautiful China.

Afforestation is an important task in building a Beautiful China, Xi said, urging sustained and solid efforts to advance the initiative.

This year marks the first year of implementing the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and the 45th anniversary of the nationwide voluntary tree-planting campaign, Xi noted.

Under the new circumstances, efforts to advance greening programs should place greater emphasis on improving quality, developing related industries, and delivering benefits to the people, he said.

Xi emphasized the importance of facilitating the channels for realizing the value of ecological products, and advancing urban and rural greening in a coordinated manner.