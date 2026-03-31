Tunnel explosion in southwest China claims four lives, site closed

ECNS -- A suspected combustible gas explosion struck the Tiefengshan Tunnel on the Wanzhou–Kaijiang section of the Enshi–Guangyuan National Expressway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality at around 15:10 on Monday, according to Chongqing's Wanzhou District Transport Bureau.

The accident left one person missing and 12 others injured, the bureau said.

As of Tuesday morning, the missing person had been found and was confirmed deceased, while three other injured individuals died despite medical treatment, bringing the death toll to four.

Search and rescue operations at the site have concluded. The construction site involved has been sealed, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

(By Gong Weiwei)