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CIIE Stories | Bank of Communications: Building a 'financial bridge' for high-level openness

2026-03-29 10:55:06Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

Serving high-standard opening-up and actively advancing cross-border financial services, Bank of Communications, a core supporting enterprise that has participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for consecutive years, remains committed to serving the real economy as its fundamental mission. By leveraging finance as the "lifeblood" of the economy, the bank continues to upgrade its products, innovate integrated financial service solutions, and build a financial bridge for greater openness.

As digitalization drives new forms of foreign trade and financial resources nourish technological innovation, the vessel known as "BOCOM Services" is moving forward on the stage of the CIIE-carrying the achievements of tech finance and green innovation, and helping enterprises sail toward broader global opportunities.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Wang Yiying, Corporate Client Manager, and Shi Jiaru, Corporate Client Manager, at Bank of Communications.

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