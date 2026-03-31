Xi congratulates World Data Organization on its inauguration

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to mark the inauguration of the World Data Organization (WDO).

The world is accelerating into the intelligent age, and the role of data as fundamental resources and an innovation engine is increasingly evident, Xi said.

"The WDO, with the mission of bridging the data divide, unlocking data's value and powering the digital economy, provides a valuable platform for deepening international cooperation regarding data and improving global data governance," Xi said.

He stressed that China will uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and support the WDO in playing its role. He noted that the country will work with all parties to forge consensus on data governance rules; promote innovation in digital and intelligent technologies; facilitate the secure, orderly flow and efficient development and utilization of data; serve the healthy development of the global digital economy; and ensure that the dividends of data better benefit people of all countries.

The inaugural assembly of the WDO was held in Beijing on Monday, with the theme of jointly building a data cooperation platform and sharing digital development opportunities. The organization's members include enterprises, universities, think tanks, international organizations, financial institutions and other entities from the global data sector.