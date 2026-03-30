CIIE Stories | A fruitful result achieved at CIIE

From new product launches to cooperation agreements, and from supply chain upgrades to joint achievements under the Belt and Road Initiative, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a crucial bridge for Joy Wing Mau to deepen its presence in the Chinese market and connect global orchards with Chinese dining tables.

As a regular participant in the CIIE, Joy Wing Mau's booth innovates and upgrades every year, with many of its flagship products quickly gaining popularity in China. Through the CIIE, Joy Wing Mau continues to explore new partnership models with its partners, fostering "coexistence, co-growth, and co-creation".

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Antony Greenstein, CEO of Joy Wing Mau Asia Holdings, and Wu Jianzhong, General Manager of Joy Wing Mau East China Region.