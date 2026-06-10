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China vows deepened financial, economic practical cooperation with Brazil

2026-06-10 09:43:07Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China is willing to work with Brazil to strengthen macroeconomic policy communication and coordination, deepen financial and economic practical cooperation, and enhance coordination and collaboration in multilateral mechanisms, according to China's Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min.

Noting the deepening practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries in recent years, Liao, at a financial subcommittee meeting of the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee held in Beijing on Tuesday, called for joint efforts to strengthen macroeconomic policy communication and coordination and jointly respond to global challenges.

Brazil's Vice Minister of Finance Mathias Alencastro said Brazil attaches great importance to cooperation with China, and added that the momentum of Brazil-China cooperation remains strong.

He said Brazil is willing to deepen mutual trust and achieve win-win outcomes with China, expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as sustainable agriculture and green transformation, and elevate bilateral financial and economic cooperation to a new level.

At the meeting, the two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on topics including global and China-Brazil macroeconomic situations, cooperation in banking, insurance, capital markets and trade finance, agricultural financing cooperation, sustainable investment and financing, and multilateral financial and economic cooperation. 

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