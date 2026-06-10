Chinese robotics firm eyes growth opportunities in Indonesia

Chinese embodied AI company AGIBOT on Tuesday held its first partner conference in Indonesia, officially launching its market expansion in the country and showcasing a range of humanoid robots and localized solutions, drawing attention from government officials and industry representatives.

Achmad Adhitya, special staff to the Vice President of Indonesia, said the future has already arrived, noting that robotics technology is no longer a distant concept but is rapidly becoming part of everyday life.

"We must prepare ourselves for the coming era of robotics," he said, adding that AGIBOT is expected to become one of the pioneers of Indonesia's humanoid robot industry and contribute positively to the country's technological and social development.

Aju Widya Sari, director of Artificial Intelligence and New Technology Ecosystem at Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, expressed hope that AGIBOT would help advance scientific research cooperation, talent development and collaborative innovation among industry, academia and government.

Dandy Yudha Feryawan, director of Emerging Technology at the Ministry of Creative Economy, said AGIBOT's entry into Indonesia would not only bring advanced technologies and products but also facilitate knowledge transfer and talent cultivation.

Indonesia is not only the largest economy in ASEAN but also one of the most dynamic strategic markets for the global embodied AI industry, said Deng Feng, president of AGIBOT for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region.

He said the company plans to introduce its Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model in Indonesia while promoting localized solutions and expanding applications across multiple sectors.

Indonesia has in recent years advanced its "Making Indonesia 4.0" strategy, identifying artificial intelligence as a priority area for development.

During the conference, several humanoid robots demonstrated capabilities including autonomous mobility, human-machine interaction and task execution.

The company said its products are built on an integrated architecture combining locomotion intelligence, interactive intelligence and operational intelligence, with applications spanning industrial manufacturing, commercial services, scientific research and education.