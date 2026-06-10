China-Africa agri-tech forum opens in Kenya to boost agricultural cooperation

The 2026 China-Africa Agri-Tech and Industrial Cooperation Forum opened on Tuesday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, bringing together policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders to deepen agricultural cooperation and drive continental modernization through innovation, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.

The high-level forum attracted more than 100 delegates who discussed opportunities for expanding China-Africa collaboration in agricultural technology, innovation, trade, and investment.

In her opening remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said that as China and Africa continue to deepen cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, agricultural modernization has been an essential area for a mutually beneficial partnership.

She expressed confidence in the future of China-Africa agricultural cooperation, noting that by combining Africa's rich agricultural resources and youthful population with China's development experience, technology, and market opportunities, both sides can advance agricultural modernization, strengthen food security, and achieve shared prosperity.

Hamadi Boga, vice president in charge of program delivery at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, said that Africa can learn valuable lessons from China's agricultural development experience.

Boga noted that through partnerships in technology adoption, innovation, knowledge exchange, and investment, China and Africa can work together to accelerate agricultural modernization, create jobs and prosperity, and strengthen food security across the continent.

Willy Mutai, chief executive officer of the Tea Board of Kenya, noted that the event would catalyze efforts to boost Africa's agricultural productivity by addressing technology gaps and low farm yields that affect the continent's food security.

He added that through technology exchange and matchmaking, Africa can benefit from China's advanced agricultural sector.