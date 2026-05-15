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U.S. Border Patrol chief Michael Banks resigns

2026-05-15 08:47:15Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Michael Banks, chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, announced his resignation Thursday, according to U.S. media reports.

Banks said in an interview with Fox News that his resignation was effective immediately.

"It's just time, I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure, disastrous, chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen," he said, adding that after 37 years, it's time for him to "enjoy the family and life."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott thanked Banks for his service "during one of the most challenging periods for border security," The Associated Press reported, citing a statement.

The U.S. Border Patrol is part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agency under the Department of Homeland Security. Banks was appointed to lead the U.S. Border Patrol in 2025. 

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