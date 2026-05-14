Thursday May 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China's first-quarter digital industry revenue rises 12.9% to $1.4 trillion

2026-05-14 16:55:48Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's digital industry revenue rose 12.9% year on year to 9.5 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in the first quarter, while profits increased 23.6% to 737.8 billion yuan, according to official data released Thursday.

Profit growth accelerated mainly due to gains in the electronic information manufacturing sector, where profits more than doubled from a year earlier.

China has been expanding digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence development to support economic growth and industrial upgrading.

By the end of March, China had built 4.96 million 5G base stations nationwide, while 5G-Advanced network coverage had expanded to 330 cities.

Guangdong, Jiangsu, Beijing, Shanghai and Zhejiang accounted for nearly 83% of total digital industry revenue. At the same time, central regions recorded faster growth, with revenue rising 21.4% year on year.

Software industry revenue rose 11.7% in the quarter, while internet-related services revenue increased 10.6%.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]