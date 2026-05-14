Chinese vice premier urges consolidation of poverty alleviation

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has urged more efforts to steadily advance regular assistance and continue to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation to boost rural revitalization.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in southwest China's Yunnan Province from Tuesday to Thursday.

Liu underscored the importance of guarding against large-scale relapse into poverty and called for policy continuity as well as strengthened monitoring and assistance systems.

He urged targeted industrial guidance based on local conditions, better management of poverty relief projects and assets, and multi-channel employment assistance so as to boost farmers' incomes.

The vice premier called for targeted support for less developed areas and accelerated development of key county-level regions receiving poverty relief assistance.

During his tour in Yunnan, Liu also inspected local efforts on rural living environment improvement and mosquito-borne disease control, calling for integrated prevention of multiple diseases and vigilance against imported cases.