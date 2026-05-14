Chinese premier meets representatives of U.S. business community

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday met here with representatives of the U.S. business community accompanying President Donald Trump on his visit to China.

The talks between President Xi Jinping and President Trump this morning have set a strategic direction for China-U.S. relations, Li noted.

Amid rising global instability and uncertainty, he said, maintaining candid and open communication as well as a stable and sound China-U.S. relationship is not only significant for both countries but also essential for global peace and development.

China stands ready to work with the United States to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and strive for more tangible results to benefit both peoples and the world, the premier said.

"A steadily growing Chinese economy will provide more opportunities for companies from all countries, including U.S. enterprises," he told the representatives.

Noting that China is implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), Li said that the scale, growth potential, and stability of the Chinese market remain evident, with new demand being unleashed at a faster pace, new drivers of growth constantly strengthening, and the economy continuing to improve steadily.

He pledged that China will stay committed to expanding high-standard opening up, provide quality services to foreign-funded enterprises, improve policies and efficiency, listen to their concerns, help solve their difficulties, and enable them to plan and grow with confidence.

"A stable and open policy environment is the long-standing and unwavering commitment of the Chinese government," said Li, who expressed hope that more U.S. companies will continue to deepen their engagement in the Chinese market and facilitate communication between the two nations.

Representatives of the U.S. business community said that the successful meeting between the two heads of state has injected new impetus into bilateral economic and trade cooperation and provided certainty for the world economy.

Speaking highly of China's efforts to advance high-standard opening up and build a world-class business environment, they said the U.S. business community is optimistic about China's development prospects and willing to expand cooperation with China.