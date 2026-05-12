More than two dozen workers evacuated after oil platform off California coast catches fire

More than two dozen workers were evacuated Monday after a fire broke out on an offshore oil platform off the California coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, and city and county fire departments responded to the blaze on Platform HABITAT, located about 7.5 nautical miles (13.89 kilometers) off Santa Barbara, a coastal city in Southern California.

"All 26 crew evacuated safely. A 1000 yard safety zone is in effect around the platform," the Coast Guard said on X.

Two minor injuries were reported, but neither required higher medical treatment, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told local outlet Santa Barbara News-Press.