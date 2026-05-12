Guangzhou launches AI platform to match business demand with tech solutions

(ECNS) -- A district in Guangzhou has launched a platform to connect businesses with artificial intelligence providers, with initial projects valued at more than 13 million yuan ($1.8 million), local authorities said.

The platform, introduced in Haizhu District, allows companies to post specific needs for AI applications and seek solutions from technology firms, part of broader efforts to accelerate the commercial use of AI.

Homepage of Haizhu District Artificial Intelligence Scene Trading Platform. (Web screenshot)

The first batch includes 49 projects across sectors such as manufacturing, tourism and financial services. About 73% come from AI manufacturing, cultural tourism consumption, and financial security, while more than 60% include defined budgets ranging from 30,000 to 5 million yuan.

One project involves using AI to inspect dental braces, requiring a defect detection rate of at least 99% and a 40% reduction in design time.

Officials said the platform could host more than 400 projects and attract over 1,500 AI companies by the end of the year.

Local authorities are also offering subsidies of up to 30% of project investment to encourage wider adoption of AI technologies.

(By Tang Yuxian)