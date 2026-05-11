Trump says U.S. monitoring buried Iranian enriched uranium

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the United States is monitoring Iranian enriched uranium buried under the rubble, and the U.S. Space Force takes charge of the matter.

If anyone approaches the Iranian enriched uranium, the United States will know about it and "blow them up," Trump said in an interview with independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson, which was recorded last week and aired on Sunday.

Trump claimed that it would only take two more weeks for U.S. forces to hit "every single target" in Iran, which he said was "militarily defeated."

"We could go in for two more weeks and do every single target. We have certain targets that we wanted to ... And we've done probably 70 percent of them, but we have other targets that we could conceivably hit," said Trump.

Iran's response to the latest U.S. proposed text for ending the war was sent on Sunday to mediator Pakistan, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region, the IRNA report said. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Iran needs to "make it clear" that they do not seek a nuclear weapon, which Washington sees as key to a peace deal.