Israeli strikes on S. Lebanon kill 4, wound 19

Four people were killed and 19 others wounded on Sunday in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah announced attacks targeting Israeli troops and military equipment along the border.

The Lebanese Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said an Israeli strike on a town in the Tyre district killed one person and wounded 13 others, including six children and two women.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone strike targeted an area in Jezzine, killing one person and wounding another, it said.

It said two paramedics were killed and five others wounded in Israeli airstrikes targeting medical response centers affiliated with the Islamic Health Organization in two towns in the Bint Jbeil district.

It added that the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has risen to 2,846 deaths and 8,693 injuries.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli army issued an urgent warning to residents of Deir al-Zahrani, Jarjouh and Sajd in Jezzine, calling on them to evacuate their homes immediately and remain at least 1,000 meters away.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah political council member Mahmoud Qomati said the group would continue resisting Israel until the "full liberation" of Lebanese territory, warning that any Israeli violation would be met with a response from the resistance.

The group said in statements that it targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in southern Lebanon with artillery shells, claiming confirmed casualties. It said it also targeted an Israeli army D9 bulldozer in Bint Jbeil with an attack drone, claiming a direct hit.

The developments came despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect last month following weeks of cross-border fighting tied to broader regional tensions triggered by U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.