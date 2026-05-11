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Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of violating 3-day ceasefire

2026-05-11 08:44:40Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of violating a declared three-day ceasefire.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday that Ukrainian forces committed 16,071 violations of the ceasefire regime in the past 24 hours.

Russian forces responded to the ceasefire violations in kind, launching retaliatory strikes against multiple launch rocket system, artillery, and mortar positions, as well as command posts and drone launch sites, the ministry said.

On Saturday, the ministry also reported 8,970 ceasefire violations in multiple regions.

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that at least one person was killed and 15 others were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine despite the ceasefire.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement that Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 60 times on Sunday.

Russia and Ukraine on Friday agreed to a three-day ceasefire from Saturday to Monday during the Victory Day celebrations. 

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