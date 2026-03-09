LINE

China firmly opposes Japan's attempts to seek breakthroughs on Taiwan question: spokesperson

China remains highly vigilant against and firmly opposes Japan's attempts to seek breakthroughs on the Taiwan question, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday. 

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about the recent visit to Japan by Cho Jung-tai, chief of Taiwan's executive body, saying that he conducted activities aimed at "Taiwan independence" in Japan and his actions were despicable.

Japan will pay a price for its indulgence in provocations and reckless actions, and all the consequences arising from them must be borne by Japan, Guo said.

