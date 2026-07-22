Australia has no right to intervene in South China Sea issue: Chinese FM spokesperson

(ECNS) -- Some countries are not parties to the South China Sea issue and have no right to intervene in the maritime issues between the parties concerned, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a press conference in response to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's recent speeches concerning the recent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine personnel near Ren'ai Jiao.

Lin noted that China has made clear its solemn position on the malicious attacks by Philippine personnel on Chinese law enforcement officers.

However, some countries, turning a blind eye to the basic facts of the Philippines' infringement and provocation, have made unwarranted attacks and accusations against China and kept hyping up the illegal and invalid "South China Sea arbitration award", the spokesperson said, adding that China firmly opposes this.

Thanks to the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the current situation in the South China Sea is generally stable. The deliberate infringement and provocation by the Philippine side are the root cause of the tensions at sea, Lin said.

It is clear to all that whenever there is any sign of trouble in the South China Sea, those countries, regardless of the rights and wrongs, will make a big fuss to oppose China. Their purpose in creating chaos is already self-evident, the spokesperson added.