Hong Kong Book Fair closes with 990,000 visits across three concurrent events

(ECNS) -- The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair closed Tuesday alongside the 9th Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the 6th Snack World, together drawing 990,000 visitors over seven days, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council said.

The three concurrent fairs brought together more than 770 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. This year's Book Fair featured over 600 events, presenting historical and cultural stories from around the world.

The inaugural ASEAN Literature Festival was well received, with authors interacting with local readers and underscoring Hong Kong's role as a hub for cultural exchange.

A survey found that visitors spent an average of HK$923 on books. Among those surveyed, 98.2% said the fair met their expectations.

(By Tang Yuxian)