Shenzhen railway handles over 11 million passenger trips in first 20 days of summer rush

(ECNS) -- Shenzhen's railway network handled 11.43 million passenger arrivals and departures in the first 20 days of the summer travel rush from July 1 to 20, up 0.03% year on year, according to Shenzhen railway authorities Tuesday.

Passengers wait at a Shenzhen railway station during the summer travel rush. (Photo: Tian Tian)

Shenzhen North Station accounted for 7.72 million trips, while Shenzhen East handled 854,200. Futian Station recorded 750,000, up 38.9%, and Guangmingcheng Station 280,000, up 82.8%. On July 18, Guangmingcheng set a single-day record with 9,618 departures.

Passengers travel via Shenzhen railway during the summer travel rush. (Photo: Tian Tian)

Passenger flow remained stable overall, with a temporary decline in mid-July due to rainfall in Guangdong and surrounding areas.

The railway operator has maintained sufficient transport capacity, using data from the 12306 platform to make daily adjustments to train operations. In the first 20 days, Shenzhen's railways operated 25,000 passenger trains, up 13.6% year on year, including over 320 additional services and 33 overnight high-speed trains to destinations such as Guizhou, Guangxi and Fujian.

Authorities also provided real-time updates via social media, deployed staff to assist passengers, set up emergency ticket counters and offered priority services for those with special needs.

(By Tang Yuxian)