HKIA reports robust passenger, cargo growth in first half

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) recorded steady growth in both passenger and cargo traffic in the first half of this year, according to data released by the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) on Monday.

Passengers check in at Hong Kong International Airport on May 27, 2026, following the opening of Terminal 2. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

Passenger volume rose 11.7% year on year to 32.8 million in the first half, while aircraft movements increased 4.4% to about 200,000. Cargo throughput grew 4.1% to 2.5 million metric tons.

HKIA won several industry awards in June, including "Best Airport – Major Cargo Hub" for the second consecutive year at the World Air Cargo Awards, and the "Air Cargo Innovation Award" for its digital cargo initiative. It also received "Global Best Airport" for the 11th consecutive year and "Best Airport in Asia" at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards.

The increase in passenger traffic was supported by business travel and major events. Hong Kong received about 26.7 million visitor arrivals in the first half, up 13% year on year, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Tourists visit the Ngong Ping Village in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Legislative Council member Perry Yiu said more than 100 large-scale events boosted business travel. He added that further expansion of Hong Kong's air network and upcoming events such as the Hong Kong Football Festival and Wine and Dine Festival are expected to drive growth in aviation, tourism and commerce.

(By Tang Yuxian)