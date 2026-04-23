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Green 'crop circles' emerge on edge of Taklimakan Desert

2026-04-23 16:36:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Twenty-five green "crop circles," each measuring 800 meters in diameter, have appeared in Kunyu City on the southern edge of the Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Viewed from above, the fields resemble giant clock faces, while the long irrigation arms move slowly like clock hands, rotating evenly around their central pivots.

As the irrigation arms rotate continuously, green wheat fields unfold in perfect circles, standing in vivid contrast to the surrounding desert landscape. (Mo Honge; Intern Hu Tongyu)

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