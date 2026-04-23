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Report on Xinjiang bridge collapse blames safety violations; 11 under investigation

2026-04-23 16:22:00Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An investigation into a suspension bridge collapse in northwest China that killed five people and injured 24 found construction flaws and safety violations were to blame, authorities said Wednesday. Eleven people have been referred to judicial authorities.

The accident occurred on Aug. 6, 2025 at a scenic spot in Zhaosu County in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, when a suspension cable snapped, according to the report. Direct economic losses were estimated at 20.315 million yuan (about $2.98 million).

Investigators found the bridge had not been built according to its design, with pulleys used instead of cable saddles, creating structural defects. Two subsequent repair efforts also failed to follow basic construction procedures, the report said.

The main cable was subjected to prolonged friction and repeated bending, leading to severe wear and fatigue before it ruptured, according to investigators.

As a result of the investigation, 11 individuals have been transferred to judicial authorities for investigation. Five company employees and 22 government officials received disciplinary or administrative penalties.

Five production and operation entities, including Zhaosu County Tourism Service Center Co., Ltd., which were found accountable for the accident, have been penalized and dealt with in accordance with laws and regulations.

In addition, 12 supervisory departments and units, including the Zhaosu Scenic Area Management Committee, have been ordered to submit thorough written self-criticisms to their higher authorities.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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