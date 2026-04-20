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Comicomment: U.S. threatens NATO exit, escalating alliance tensions

2026-04-20 17:19:09Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

The United States has recently signaled a possible withdrawal from NATO, underscoring a crisis that goes beyond US politics. Since the end of the Cold War, deeper structural tensions have emerged, with its bloc-based security model increasingly misaligned with the diverse interests of member states and a shifting multipolar world—evident in transatlantic divisions over the Middle East.

If Washington scales back its commitments while pressing Europe to assume more—and hints at an exit—it risks removing a cornerstone of the alliance. This could trigger a chain reaction, placing the transatlantic framework under mounting strain and raising the possibility that an already fragile organization could ultimately unravel.

 

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