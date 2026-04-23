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Mahan Air to resume flights between Iran, China

2026-04-23 16:02:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Iranian carrier Mahan Air announced that it will gradually resume passenger flight services between Iran and China starting next Sunday.

The airline has initially released its flight schedule covering April 26 to May 25, with further updates to be announced.

The screenshot shows Mahan Air's announcement. (Photo from the website of Mahan Air)The screenshot shows Mahan Air's announcement. (Photo from the website of Mahan Air)

As of Thursday, flights from Shanghai to Tehran on April 28 have been listed, with ticket prices at 5,379 yuan ($788.15), according to information available on the airline's official website.

(By Gong Weiwei)

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