CATL says new batteries cut charging time, extend EV range

(ECNS) -- Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) said it has developed a new generation of electric vehicle batteries designed to reduce charging times and extend driving range.

At its "Super Tech Day” event this week, the world's largest battery maker introduced the third-generation Shenxing ultra-fast charging battery, which it claims can recharge from 10% to 80% in just 3 minutes and 44 seconds, and reach near-full capacity (98%) in 6 minutes and 27 seconds. The company said this brings charging times closer to refueling conventional gasoline vehicles.

Beyond speed, CATL showcased a condensed-state Qilin (kylin) battery with a claimed range of over 1,500 kilometers on a single charge, roughly the distance between Beijing and Nanjing.

CATL said the battery pack weighs less than 650 kilograms, about 255 kilograms lighter than lithium batteries with comparable range.

According to the company, the condensed-state technology replaces traditional liquid electrolytes with a semi-solid material, making the battery “leak-proof” and significantly more resistant to fire or explosion in nail penetration and extreme heat tests.

CATL also said it plans to begin mass production of sodium-ion batteries in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company said the technology could reduce costs by using more abundant raw materials and improve performance in extreme temperatures.

The announcements come as China’s battery makers expand their share of the global electric vehicle market. Industry projections suggest that by April 2026, Chinese manufacturers could account for over 70% of global battery production.