CIIE Stories | Frontline guardians of the CIIE at customs

The "CIIE Commitment" Youth Vanguard Team of the Shanghai Exhibition and Convention Center Customs House serves as a key support force for the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and a calling card of the CIIE spirit. Established in 2018, the team's work behind the six-day event reflects more than half a year of preparation and dedication by customs officers.

Through continuous exploration and learning, customs supervision and services for the CIIE have been steadily upgraded, with technology-driven applications now integrated throughout the process. The CIIE is not only a service window for customs outreach, but also a stage to showcase the image of China Customs. Each year, team members provide on-site guidance to visitors from around the world, answering customs clearance inquiries and promoting relevant policies, thereby ensuring better support for the expo.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Xu Tianchi, Former CIIE Commitment Youth Vanguard Team Leader of Shanghai Exhibition and Convention Center Customs House; Qi Yuanjun, CIIE Commitment Youth Vanguard Team Leader of Shanghai Exhibition and Convention Center Customs House; Dai Xialing, CIIE Commitment Youth Vanguard Team Member of Shanghai Exhibition and Convention Center Customs House; and Ding Ning, CIIE Commitment Youth Vanguard Team Member of Shanghai Exhibition and Convention Center Customs House.