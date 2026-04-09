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CIIE Stories | Open stage illuminates 'technical glimmers'

2026-04-09 18:11:40Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

Hexagon, a Swedish provider of measurement and information technology specializing in digital solutions, made its debut at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in 2019. Deeply impressed by the vast potential and openness of the Chinese market, the company decided to establish its China R&D headquarters.

At the CIIE, "first launches" and "first exhibitions" are never merely about product displays-they serve as a "golden key" for companies to unlock new markets. In recent years, as Hexagon has continued to advance its localization strategy in China, its China team has evolved from "participants" to "leaders".

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Han Fei, Vice General Manager of Hexagon East China, and Zhou Qing, Operations Director of Hexagon Shanghai.

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