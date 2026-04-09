CIIE Stories | CIIE: Empowering health care for more people

From its debut at the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) to becoming a regular participant, the CIIE has meant far more to Novartis than simply a product showcase.

Over the past eight years, more than 40 innovative drugs and new indications have accelerated their approval in China through this platform, achieving the transformation from "exhibits to commodities". Along the way, Novartis has also evolved from a "product introducer" to an "ecosystem co-builder", establishing a development model driven by local needs, coordinated global resources, and a feedback loop of innovation value.

These long-term efforts are clearly reflected in its performance: in the first three quarters of 2025, Novartis China recorded $3.2 billion in sales, ranking among the top three multinational pharmaceutical companies in the Chinese market.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Leo Lee, President and Managing Director of Novartis China.