Sri Lanka repatriates 125 telecom fraud suspects to China

(ECNS) - Sri Lanka has repatriated 125 telecom fraud suspects to China after joint operations targeting cross-border scams, authorities said.

The suspects were detained after Sri Lankan police conducted multiple raids targeting fraud operations and dismantled several scam centers.

The crackdown follows a recent shift of telecom fraud operations to Sri Lanka, as criminal networks relocate to evade enforcement in other regions.

On March 29, China's Ministry of Public Security organized police from central Hubei Province to escort the suspects back to China, with support from the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka.

Authorities in Hubei are now conducting further investigations into the cases.

A public security official said China will further strengthen international law enforcement cooperation and work with other countries to combat telecom and online fraud.

(By Zhang Jiahao)