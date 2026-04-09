China issues measures to prevent dengue fever import amid global surge

(ECNS) - China's customs authority issued new measures on Thursday to prevent the import of dengue fever, requiring health declarations and stricter quarantine checks for travelers and goods from outbreak areas.

The General Administration of Customs said the measures will take effect from April 10 and remain in force for one year.

The move follows a rise in global dengue cases, with the World Health Organization reporting 423,000 infections worldwide in January and February, including 352,000 in the Americas, according to a statement.

Under the new rules, travelers arriving from outbreak areas who show symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, or rashes must declare their condition to customs, which will take medical measures in line with established procedures.

Transport vehicles, containers, cargo, luggage and mail from high-risk regions will also be subject to quarantine inspections. If mosquitoes are detected, sanitation treatment will be carried out, the customs authority said.

Port operators have been instructed to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and monitor mosquito density, while cooperating with customs health supervision.

Authorities also urged outbound travelers to check dengue risks before departure and seek guidance from customs or international travel health centers.

(By Zhang Jiahao)