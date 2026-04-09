China removes tens of thousands of 'AI-modified' videos in content crackdown

(ECNS) – China's television regulator said it has removed tens of thousands of AI-altered videos and penalized multiple accounts as part of a campaign to curb problematic online content.

In a statement, the National Radio and Television Administration said a month-long campaign launched in January targeted videos that used artificial intelligence to modify classic television dramas, including adaptations of China's four great classical novels, as well as works with historical and revolutionary themes.

According to the regulator, more than 23,000 violating videos were removed and over 100 accounts were punished during the campaign. It added that authorities also cleared a number of "cult-style" animated videos.

Starting from Feb. 1, authorities moved to a regular monitoring system to continue addressing such content, the statement said. By March 31, major online video platforms had removed nearly 29,000 additional violating videos and taken action against more than 40 accounts.

The regulator said it has instructed platforms to strengthen content review procedures, improve monitoring capabilities, and carry out routine inspections to prevent similar material from spreading.

It added that authorities will continue to track developments in AI technology and tighten oversight of content production and distribution.

（Zhang Jiahao)