CIIE Stories | Georgia's appointment with CIIE

Georgia is China's first free trade partner in the Eurasian region, and China has been Georgia's largest export market and third-largest trading partner for several consecutive years. The vast Chinese consumer market has brought tangible development opportunities and benefits to Georgia.

As one of the guest countries of honor at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Georgia looks forward to showcasing its greater potential on this international stage. Through the CIIE, Georgian wines, mineral water, honey, dried fruits, and other specialty products are entering Chinese households at an unprecedented pace.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Paata Kalandadze, Ambassador of Georgia to China.