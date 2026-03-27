CIIE Stories | 'Golden gateway' to reap 'golden fruits'

Located in the heart of Central Asia, Kazakhstan is the world's largest landlocked country. Since China and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1992, the two countries have achieved remarkable results that have drawn global attention. Since its launch in 2018, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has opened a "golden gateway" for deeper economic and trade cooperation between the two nations, injecting strong momentum into building a new "Golden 30 Years" of bilateral ties.

In 2020, the Kazakh government launched the Export Acceleration Program, aimed at helping the country's companies and products expand into overseas markets. The CIIE has provided the perfect opportunity. Today, Kazakh companies eagerly step through this "golden gateway" each year, reaping rich "golden rewards."

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Aitmukhamed Aldazharov, General Director at QazTrade, and Bekmukhamed Ibrayev, Head of the Trade and Economic Relations Department at QazTrade.