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Two China-owned mega ships begin transiting Hormuz Strait after standstill: report

2026-03-27 14:13:30Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

ECNS -- Two 20,000-TEU container ships operated by China's COSCO SHIPPING Lines — CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Arctic Ocean — which had been stranded in the Persian Gulf on the western side of the Strait of Hormuz, began transiting the strait on their return voyage to China, according to Cailian Press on Friday.

As of 9:45 a.m. on Friday, the two vessels were approaching the Strait of Hormuz. Both vessels were marked as "CHINA OWNER" and were sailing empty, without cargo.

Originally scheduled to depart the Persian Gulf for Malaysia in mid-March, their voyage was delayed due to the outbreak of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, as well as the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 

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